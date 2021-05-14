Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,537 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.