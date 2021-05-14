Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.70.

VAR stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $177.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

