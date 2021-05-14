Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $7.03 Million Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.95% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

