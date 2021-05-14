Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.