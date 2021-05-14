Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,652,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $496,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.