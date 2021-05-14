Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 424,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,341,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.26% of Perspecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at $12,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE PRSP opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

