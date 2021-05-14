Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 21,865 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,435 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in First Republic Bank by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,167,000 after buying an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 886.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after acquiring an additional 489,338 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after acquiring an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

FRC opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

