Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 49,966 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.00% of Trebia Acquisition worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,357,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

