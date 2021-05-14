Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 89,865 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 170.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,451.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 234,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 89.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

