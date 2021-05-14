Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $623.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $240.34 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.