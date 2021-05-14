Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 50,000 Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

