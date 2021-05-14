Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,215 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.30 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

