Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.94 and its 200-day moving average is $340.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,971 shares of company stock valued at $19,383,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.33.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.