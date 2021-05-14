Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,745 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

