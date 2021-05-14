Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 100,804 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,804 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

