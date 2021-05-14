Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 16,200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.54. The company has a market cap of $385.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

