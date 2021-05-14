Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 17,693 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.72 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The firm has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

