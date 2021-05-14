Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 18,781 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

URI opened at $333.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.