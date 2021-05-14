Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,925 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.39 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.92.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

