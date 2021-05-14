Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 264,507 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,507 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 154.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

