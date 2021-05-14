Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,387 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

