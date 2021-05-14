Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 41,177 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,177 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of W. R. Berkley worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

