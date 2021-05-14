Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 49,080 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,080 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.35% of Repay worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.46.

In other Repay news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last ninety days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.