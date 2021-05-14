Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 85,107 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,107 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 53,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $72.63 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

