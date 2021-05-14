Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 9,665 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

