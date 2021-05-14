Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $10.89 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000.

Shares of CFFEU opened at $9.99 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

