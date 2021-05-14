Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $13.80 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $173.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

