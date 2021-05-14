Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,609,000. FLIR Systems makes up about 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.44% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.34 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

