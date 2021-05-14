Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.41 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

