Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,135 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after buying an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $715,679,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Insiders have sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.