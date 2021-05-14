Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.27% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HGV stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

