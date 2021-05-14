Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,315 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,372,000 after purchasing an additional 190,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 112,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

