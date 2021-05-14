Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,988 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 39,977 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $458,957,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $106,950,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.44 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day moving average is $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

