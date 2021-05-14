PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.99 or 0.00013743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $26,861.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

