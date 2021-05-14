Pigeoncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $136,815.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $136,815.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014360 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

