Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

PDD stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

