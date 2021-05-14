Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0160 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $55,554.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.00743449 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019632 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $937.84 or 0.01865504 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,722,949 coins and its circulating supply is 427,462,513 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

