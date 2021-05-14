Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 852,687 shares of company stock worth $65,367,719.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,894. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

