Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,266 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 400,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,068,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

