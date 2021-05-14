Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,447. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

