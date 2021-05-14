Piper Sandler Comments on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

ASLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

ASLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.