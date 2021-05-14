Piper Sandler Comments on Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sotherly Hotels in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 743,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.