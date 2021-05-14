Piper Sandler Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,609. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after buying an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after buying an additional 4,218,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 899,785 shares of company stock worth $25,205,792. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

