PirateCash (PIRATE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,531.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $2,531.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,490.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001299 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,923,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

