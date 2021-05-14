Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PLLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pirelli & C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pirelli & C. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Pirelli & C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pirelli & C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.