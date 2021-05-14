Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

