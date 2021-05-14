PIVX (PIVX) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $103.67 million and $2.26 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

