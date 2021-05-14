Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,993.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $8,993.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

