PlayGame Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $620,009.62 and approximately $7,606.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

