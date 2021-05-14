Playkey Price Reaches $0.0726 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $122,247.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

